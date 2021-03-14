Twin Tree Management LP Sells 53,703 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,703 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

