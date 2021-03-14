Twin Tree Management LP Sells 139,666 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139,666 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

