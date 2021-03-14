Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 3,942 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

