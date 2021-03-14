Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $534,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,720 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

