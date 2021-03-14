Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 290.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

