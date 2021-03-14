Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,950,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

DG stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

