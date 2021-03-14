Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $190,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,330.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

