Truist Securities Boosts Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $115.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.86.

NSP opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

