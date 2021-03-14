Truist Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $130.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Truist from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.81.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

