TrueUSD (TUSD) One Day Volume Hits $99.91 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $300.22 million and approximately $99.91 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 300,452,415 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

