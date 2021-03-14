Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $56.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

TRMB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 779,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,886. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

