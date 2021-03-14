Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

