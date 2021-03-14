Trexquant Investment LP Takes $674,000 Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,312 shares of company stock worth $3,697,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

