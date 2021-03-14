Trexquant Investment LP Sells 205,155 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,155 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

