Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 170.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Green Plains worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $987.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

