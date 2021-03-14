Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

