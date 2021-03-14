Trexquant Investment LP Has $756,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

OSTK opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 338.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,370. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.