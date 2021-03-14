Trexquant Investment LP Has $643,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 223,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,823 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

