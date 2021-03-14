Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 15,468 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $46.82 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

