Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in February

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.35. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

