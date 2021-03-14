Tredje AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $229.00 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.14. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.