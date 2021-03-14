Tredje AP fonden Purchases 12,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $289,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total value of $4,869,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,507,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

MDB stock opened at $320.06 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

