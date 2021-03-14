Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 229.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit stock opened at $395.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

