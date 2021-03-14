Tredje AP fonden Buys 11,900 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 225.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $278.27 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

