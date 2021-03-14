Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 245.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.14% of Trimble worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

