Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

