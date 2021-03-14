Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Down 52.2% in February

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 11th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

