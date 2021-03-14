Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.09.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
