Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.09.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

