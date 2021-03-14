Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in February

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of THUPY stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.