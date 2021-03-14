Thore Cash (TCH) Tops One Day Volume of $69,975.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $32,995.19 and approximately $69,975.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.12 or 0.00362983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.