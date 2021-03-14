Thisoption Hits Market Cap of $4.47 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.03 or 0.00445635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00089716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.87 or 0.00509983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011287 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

