TheStreet Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

