The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,074,000. AJO LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Western Union by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 675,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 574,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

