The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the February 11th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
WEIGF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.
About The Weir Group
Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.