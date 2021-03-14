The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Tredje AP fonden’s 9th Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $67,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

PG opened at $128.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

