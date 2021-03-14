The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 32,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,580. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
