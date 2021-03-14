The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LGL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 14,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

