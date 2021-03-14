The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a P/E ratio of 173.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.