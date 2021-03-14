The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $143.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.85.

LSTR stock opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

