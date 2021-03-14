The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €18.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.41) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.60 ($20.71).

DEC opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.12.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

