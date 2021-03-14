The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 222,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

