The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GRX opened at $12.42 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 141,398 shares of company stock worth $2,817,056.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.