The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

GRX opened at $12.42 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 2,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 141,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,056.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

