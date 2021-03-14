The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

