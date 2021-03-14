The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $415.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.65. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.