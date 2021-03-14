The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.14 Million

Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $591.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.22 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $615.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of CAKE traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.75. 902,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,624. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 114.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 54.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

