The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 79,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last three months.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

