The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.90

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.