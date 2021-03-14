The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.25. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

