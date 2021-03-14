TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
About TGI Solar Power Group
